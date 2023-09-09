New South America Themed Land Coming To Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A new South America themed land was announced at Destination D23 2023’s “A Celebration of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” panel, including new “Encanto” and “Indiana Jones” themed attractions coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Keeping in mind, this is all concept art and speculation. The ideas of the Imagineers can change between now and the opening day of this new land. Here is what we know on what the Walt Disney Imagineers has in store for Disney’s Animal Kingdom so far.

Disney Imagineers are working to create a South America themed land for Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This land would include a rainforest biome and two brand new themed attractions from Disney’s “Encanto” and Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones”. Dinoland USA will be transformed into this new area, and Animal Kingdom could be saying goodbye to this beloved classic land and its attractions.

More news and announcements will be shared at a later date.

