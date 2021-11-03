First Reactions For Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Have Arrived

Tonight was the world premiere for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest feature Encanto. The first reactions have hit social media and it looks like the iconic studio has another hit on its hand. Take a look at our favorites down below.

#Encanto is a really good movie with really great music. Not gonna be surprised if it’s the one that gets Lin-Manuel Miranda that EGOT. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 4, 2021

#Encanto may be one of the best films I’ve seen all year. I was genuinely touched throughout, and couldn’t stop myself from dancing in my seat. From pitch perfect performances to gorgeous animation to storylines that really hit home, this movie is set to be a classic! pic.twitter.com/SAHPnBD3R8 — The Distracted Tatiana (@myrcellasear) November 4, 2021

#Encanto is super cute! Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero and Jessica Darrow shine. I loved the music, the songs are so fun and lively. It’s got a beautiful message about self worth, and it was refreshing to see some Afro-Latinx characters not just in the background, but as part pic.twitter.com/6bLG6n0q8o — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) November 4, 2021

#Encanto had me crying, laughing, and enjoying myself from start to finish. It's a beautiful film with an amazing cast of characters that you can't help but love! Also, you thought you liked Luisa now? Wait til you see her truly blossom! You'll love her! ❤️💪 @EncantoMovie pic.twitter.com/4WvXDOBWSz — Lyra Hale 🏳️‍🌈✍️🇵🇷 (@TheAltSource) November 4, 2021

Disney’s #Encanto is just lovely. It’s full of so much energy and fun. I’m not always a musical fan, but Luisa’s song has been in my head since the screening. It’s the perfect family film. Also, cute animated rats are always a happy thing for me. pic.twitter.com/NWNvh9z932 — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 4, 2021

Read: Report: Darth Maul to Return to Star Wars Animation

The film tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope. The voice cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; John Leguizamo as Mirabel’s estranged Uncle Bruno; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa, and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio, respectively.

Encanto features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) and is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino, p.g.a. and Clark Spencer, p.g.a. Castro Smith and Bush are screenwriters on the film. Germaine Franco composed the original score. Walt Disney Animation Studios’

Encanto opens in theaters on November 24, 2021.