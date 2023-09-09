NEWLY ANNOUNCED: Disney100: D23 Royal Anniversary Ball

Ever dreamed of attending a real-life Disney ball? Well, if you are currently a D23 Golden Member, you dream could be coming true!

D23, the official Disney fan club, just announced the D23 Royal Anniversary Ball that will celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary. It will take place on Sunday, October 15th, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT. Where? At the iconic Walt Disney Studios, no less.

Tickets for this event will be limited, and they will go on sale on September 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET and the cost for Gold Member tickets will be of $199 USD (+$7 USD processing fee) per ticket. Up to 5 tickets may be purchased at a time per guest.

As the D23 website states, this is what each ticket to this event will include:

Entry to Disney100: D23 Royal Anniversary Ball at The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, CA

Commemorative Event-Exclusive Lithograph

Commemorative Event Credential

Heavy hors d’oeuvres inspired by each decade of Disney history, and a hosted bar featuring beer, wine, and enchanting cocktails

Access to Once Upon a Studio Screenings in the Studio Theater

Naturally, the site also states that many “sovereign citizens from every enchanted kingdom are sure to be in attendance” and that a photo up and many other surprise activities are sure to happen during the evening so it is encouraged that attendees call up their Fairy Godmother to arrive in style.

What do you think? Are you already preparing your carriage to attend this exclusive ball? Let us know in the comments below.

