RUMOR: Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2 Titles Leak

It’s been quite some time since fans got any news about the second season Marvel’s multiversal animated series What If…?. Although Marvel original planned to release the show in early 2023, THR recently revealed that it’s much more likely the show will debut during this upcoming Holiday season.

While the only info fans had about was Jeffrey Wright’s already implied return and the introduction of a new Native American character Kahhori, one Twitter user claims they’ve come across the the titles of all the second season’s episodes. If you’ve seen the first season then you know that the title is all you need to get a good grasp on what the episode will actually be about.

Per the Twitter account for The Nerd Rage Podcast, the names of the episodes will be as follows:

What if Gamora killed Thanos?

What if Captain Carter finds Hydra Stomper?

What if the Tesseract landed in Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America?

What if Hank Pym & Janet Van Dyne fought the Red Guardian during 1980’s?

What if Yondu delivered Star-Lord to Ego?

What if Happy Hogan saved Christmas?

What if Wanda had grown up watching musicals instead of sitcoms?

What if Odin & Hela had faced Wenwu?

What if Avengers had fought Surtur?

Per the user, the episode featuring Captain Carter will be a direct continuation of her episode from Season 1. Additionally, the episode about the Tesseract landing on Native American soil will mark the debut of the aforementioned character Kahhori.

Now, it’s unclear in which order the episodes will air, but it is possible for them to run in the exact same order they appear.

You can see the full list from the Twitter post down below!

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, season one of What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher.

All episodes of season 1 are available to stream on Disney+ now.

