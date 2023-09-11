Marvel Hypes Up The Marvels Release With New Variant Covers

The Marvels is the last release of the year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To build up the hype to the release of the film, Marvel Comics has unveiled two new variant covers featuring the three leads of the upcoming movie.

Celebrate Captain Marvel’s return to the big screen and new comic book launches with special MCU variant covers! Read more now: https://t.co/KDn4eBQwMw pic.twitter.com/45J948viAU — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 8, 2023

As you can see, both variants show off updated looks of all three stars – and even the fan-favorite Flurkin Goose!

While The Marvels doesn’t hit theaters until November, Marvel Comics will also release a brand-new volume of Captain Marvel plus a new one-shot, Captain Marvel: Assault on Eden in October. The covers, pictured above, come from the talented and acclaimed artists Elena Casagrande and Natacha Bustos and highlight the film’s main leads, Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan.

READ: RUMOR – Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2 Titles Leak

In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels hits U.S. theaters on November 10.

About Post Author