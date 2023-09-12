Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection Coming This Fall

To commemorate Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder celebrating the company’s century milestone, a ‘Disney Legacy’ Animated Film Collection box set was announced.

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will feature a mix of Disney’s Animation and Pixar films that were released from Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs (1937) to Elemental (2023). The films come in both Blu-ray discs and digital download codes, stored in 3 volumes of hardbound packages worth 50GB. Included in the box set are a crystal Mickey ears hat, a collectible lithograph from Disney’s upcoming animated film Wish (2023), and the original theatrical art posters for all of their animated films.

A certificate of authenticity is included with the box set if you pre-order from Walmart. Pre-orders begin on September 18th 2023. A limited number of sets will be available for the pre-order, meaning once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will release on November 14th 2023, available for $1,500 USD. For the complete list of all the animated films being added to the collection, please take a look below.

Title List

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937) Pinocchio (1940) Fantasia (1940) Dumbo (1941) Bambi (1942) Saludos Amigos (1943) The Three Caballeros (1945) Make Mine Music (1946) Fun And Fancy Free (1947) Melody Time (1948) The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949) Cinderella (1950) Alice in Wonderland (1951) Peter Pan (1953) Lady and the Tramp (1955) Sleeping Beauty (1959) One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) The Sword in the Stone (1963) The Jungle Book (1967) The Aristocats (1970) Robin Hood (1973) The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977) The Rescuers (1977) The Fox and The Hound (1981) The Black Cauldron (1985) The Great Mouse Detective (1986) Oliver & Company (1988) The Little Mermaid (1989) The Rescuers Down Under (1990) Beauty and the Beast (1991) Aladdin (1992) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) The Lion King (1994) A Goofy Movie (1995) Pocahontas (1995) Toy Story (1995) James and the Giant Peach (1996) The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) Hercules (1997) Mulan (1998) A Bug’s Life (1998) Tarzan (1999) Toy Story 2 (1999) Fantasia/2000 (2000) The Tigger Movie (2000) Dinosaur (2000) The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) Monsters, Inc. (2001) Return to Never Land (2002) Lilo & Stitch (2002) Treasure Planet (2002) The Jungle Book 2 (2003) Piglet’s Big Movie (2003) Finding Nemo (2003) Brother Bear (2003) Home on the Range (2004) The Incredibles (2004) Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005) Chicken Little (2005) Cars (2006) Meet the Robinsons (2007) Ratatouille (2007) Wall•E (2008) Tinker Bell (2008) Bolt (2008) Up (2009) The Princess and the Frog (2009) Toy Story 3 (2010) Tangled (2010) Cars 2 (2011) Winnie the Pooh (2011) Brave (2012) Frankenweenie (2012) Wreck-It Ralph (2012) Monsters University (2013) Planes (2013) Frozen (2013) Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) Big Hero 6 (2014) Inside Out (2015) The Good Dinosaur (2015) Zootopia (2016) Finding Dory (2016) Moana (2016) Cars 3 (2017) Coco (2017) Incredibles 2 (2018) Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) Toy Story 4 (2019) Frozen 2 (2019) Onward (2020) Soul (2020) Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) Luca (2021) Encanto (2021) Turning Red (2022) Lightyear (2022) Strange World (2022) Elemental (2023)

