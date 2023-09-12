Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection Coming This Fall

To commemorate Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder celebrating the company’s century milestone, a ‘Disney Legacy’ Animated Film Collection box set was announced.
The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will feature a mix of Disney’s Animation and Pixar films that were released from Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs (1937) to Elemental (2023). The films come in both Blu-ray discs and digital download codes, stored in 3 volumes of hardbound packages worth 50GB. Included in the box set are a crystal Mickey ears hat, a collectible lithograph from Disney’s upcoming animated film Wish (2023), and the original theatrical art posters for all of their animated films.
A certificate of authenticity is included with the box set if you pre-order from Walmart. Pre-orders begin on September 18th 2023. A limited number of sets will be available for the pre-order, meaning once they’re gone, they’re gone.
The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will release on November 14th 2023, available for $1,500 USD. For the complete list of all the animated films being added to the collection, please take a look below.
Title List
- Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)
- Pinocchio (1940)
- Fantasia (1940)
- Dumbo (1941)
- Bambi (1942)
- Saludos Amigos (1943)
- The Three Caballeros (1945)
- Make Mine Music (1946)
- Fun And Fancy Free (1947)
- Melody Time (1948)
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- Cinderella (1950)
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Peter Pan (1953)
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- Sleeping Beauty (1959)
- One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
- The Sword in the Stone (1963)
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- The Aristocats (1970)
- Robin Hood (1973)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
- The Rescuers (1977)
- The Fox and The Hound (1981)
- The Black Cauldron (1985)
- The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
- Oliver & Company (1988)
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Aladdin (1992)
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- The Lion King (1994)
- A Goofy Movie (1995)
- Pocahontas (1995)
- Toy Story (1995)
- James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- Hercules (1997)
- Mulan (1998)
- A Bug’s Life (1998)
- Tarzan (1999)
- Toy Story 2 (1999)
- Fantasia/2000 (2000)
- The Tigger Movie (2000)
- Dinosaur (2000)
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
- Monsters, Inc. (2001)
- Return to Never Land (2002)
- Lilo & Stitch (2002)
- Treasure Planet (2002)
- The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
- Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
- Finding Nemo (2003)
- Brother Bear (2003)
- Home on the Range (2004)
- The Incredibles (2004)
- Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
- Chicken Little (2005)
- Cars (2006)
- Meet the Robinsons (2007)
- Ratatouille (2007)
- Wall•E (2008)
- Tinker Bell (2008)
- Bolt (2008)
- Up (2009)
- The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- Toy Story 3 (2010)
- Tangled (2010)
- Cars 2 (2011)
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Brave (2012)
- Frankenweenie (2012)
- Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
- Monsters University (2013)
- Planes (2013)
- Frozen (2013)
- Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)
- Big Hero 6 (2014)
- Inside Out (2015)
- The Good Dinosaur (2015)
- Zootopia (2016)
- Finding Dory (2016)
- Moana (2016)
- Cars 3 (2017)
- Coco (2017)
- Incredibles 2 (2018)
- Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)
- Toy Story 4 (2019)
- Frozen 2 (2019)
- Onward (2020)
- Soul (2020)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
- Luca (2021)
- Encanto (2021)
- Turning Red (2022)
- Lightyear (2022)
- Strange World (2022)
- Elemental (2023)