Marvel Comics’ NYCC Panel Line-Up

Good news everyone! New York Comic Con is almost here! And while this year might be a little different, Marvel Comics has announced their panel line-up for the weekend. As well as panels, the Marvel Booth is back, and those of us who can’t make it will be able to tune into a livestream of the event. So, let’s take a look at what we can expect from Marvel Comics at this year’s NYCC.

Thursday 12th October

On the first day of NYCC, This Week in Marvel will be back with another special event! Hosted by Ryan Penagos (AKA Agent M), tune in for a special live edition of the podcast diving into the history of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! Not only will we learn more about the history of the Avengers, but we’ll also get some inside scoops about the future of the team. Agent M will be joined by special guests C.B. Cebulski, Tom Brevoort and writers Jed MacKay and Al Ewing. Avengers Assemble: A This Week in Marvel Special Event will take place in room 409, 3:15pm-4:15pm EST.

Friday 13th October

To start the Friday, swing on over to room 409 once again for some Spidey news! Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has found himself in a different kind of trouble, as the Gang War crossover sweeps across New York. Join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, C.B. Cebulski and a whole load of Spidey stars as they dive into this incredible crossover. MARVEL: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War takes place in room 409, 3:15pm-4:15pm EST.

Once you’ve had your Spidey fill, why not stick around for a spooky tabletop RPG? While we don’t have too much information on this just yet, be sure to join a whole host of Marvel guests for a Friday the 13th-themed role-playing game you won’t forget! Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Official NYCC Live Play takes place in room 409, 4:30pm -6:00pm EST.

Saturday 14th October

Saturday is all about the news, and both panels are sure to impress! First up, join C.B. Cebulski and some special guests as they talk all things Marvel, and answer those burning questions we might have! Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski takes place in room 405, 1:45pm-2:45pm EST.

Next up we have something big! C.B. Cebulski is back with a whole host of Marvel talent to walk you through the big stories currently ongoing and give us a behind-the-scenes look into what our favourite heroes are up to. Plus, we’ll get a little sneak peek at the future of Marvel, and a look at what to expect in 2024. This is the place to be for your comic book news! MARVEL: Next Big Thing is in room 405, 3:15pm-4:15pm EST.

Sunday 15th October

To round out the weekend, join Ellie Pyle as she talks with Jennifer Grunwald and some of Marvel’s mightiest women as they dive into women working in the comic industry. Plus, we might even get a little look into what our favourite Marvel women have coming up soon. Women of Marvel takes place in room 409, 1:45pm-2:45pm EST.

Be sure to keep an eye out for more information in the lead-up to NYCC as it’s announced. Plus, follow The DisInsider for all the comic book updates!

