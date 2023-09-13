RUMOR: ‘Ahsoka’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal

There’s only a handful of episodes left of Lucasfilm’s latest Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka, but we’ve come across some information that indicates the heroine’s live-action adventures have only just begun.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, a second season of Ahsoka has already been green-lit. That’s not all. The scooper alleges that work on the second season had already begun before the strikes. The new posted exclusively to his Patreon account.

Unfortunately, he did not clarify what kind of work had been done so far or how much, but the bottom line is that it appears Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm still have plans for the character after this current series.

Now, because this news has not been confirmed by Disney or any of the major trades we urge you to take it with a grain of salt. Still, because of RPK’s successful track record, we’re inclined to believe there is some truth to what he says.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

