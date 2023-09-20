New ‘Bluey: The Videogame’ Announced, Coming To Consoles This Fall

You read right. “Spider-Man 2” isn’t the only video game to look forward to this year.

Bluey, Disney’s short animated series that has been hailed by critics, kids, and parents alike for its simple yet endearing approach to life. is getting the video game treatment.

It was announced yesterday that the series has been adapted into a video game by Outright Games, which has partnered with the show’s distribution company BBC Studios.

READ: An ‘Art of Bluey’ Book Is In The Works Featuring New & Never-Before-Seen Concepts

Aptly titled, “Bluey: The Videogame,” it will be an open-world game that will give players the freedom to explore the entire Bluey universe, including its iconic characters. The main characters of the game will be the titular dog, her sister Bingo, her father (Bandit), and her mom (Chilli). The game allows up to four users to play.

Fans will recognize plenty of scenarios from the show playing out in the game, but it will also tell a new four-part storyline that players can complete at their own pace to earn in-game rewards such as costumes, stickers, additional playable episodes, and more!

The game will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on November 17.

You can check out the trailer below!

About Post Author