Marvel Comics: News Round-Up 11th -17th September

With the second week of September comes another load of Marvel Comics news. Let’s look at all the news that Marvel Comics has to offer this month.

Fantastic Four: Full Circle by Alex Ross

A Marvel Legend

Marvel has hosted a whole load of award-winning writers and artists. Most recently, Alex Ross took home a Reuben award for Fantastic Four: Full Circle, a graphic novel he both wrote and illustrated. This is the first graphic novel created completely by Ross. You can find more info here!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11 by Cody Ziglar and Federica Mancin. On sale 18th October.

Up and Coming Stars

Earlier this year, Marvel held the Marvel Art Atelier training programme at Disneyland Paris. Aspiring comic book artists were invited to the programme, and after extensive training, were given a 24-hour challenge to create a full comic book page. And now, Federica Mancin, who was selected as the strongest prospective artist of the week, will be taking part in her first published issue with Marvel! Taking over the art and cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11, Mancin’s art is sure to blow you away. Be sure to pick up the issue this October.

Power Pack: Into the Storm by Louise Simonson and June Brigman. On sale 24th January.

The Kids are Alright

Children can change the future, and Marvel’s Power Pack were more than willing to do their part! Next year will celebrate the group’s 40th anniversary, and co-creators Louise Simonson and June Brigman are back at the helm with a five-issue limited series. Return to the original run of these heroes with Power Pack: Into the Storm this January!

Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1, by Takashi Okazaki. On sale January 2024.

A Visionary Tale

In 2021, one of the Star Wars universe’s most stunning and ground-breaking animated series was released. Star Wars: Visions brought us snippets of life from around the galaxy, and introduced us to a whole host of new characters. One of these was the Ronin, whom we met in episode 1, The Duel. Now, fans will be able to see more of the Ronin in Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1. Okazaki, who wrote The Duel, will return with a new story centred around this mysterious character. This will all be part of a new ongoing series which will invite innovative creators to publish their take on the Star Wars universe. This new series starts this November, and Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1 is on sale in January.

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1, by Jed MacKay and Alessandro. Cover by David Finch. On sale 3rd January.

Vengeance of the Knight

We’re coming to the end of Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio’s current storyline in Moon Knight. Issue #28-30 will see the death of Moon Knight. But as one Knight falls, a new Knight rises. This January, MacKay and Cappuccio will be back with Vengeance of the Moon Knight, which will see a new avatar of Khonshi awaken. With a new look and a deadlier attitude, who will take Marc Spector’s place? Be sure to pick up the first issue on 3rd January.

Marvel Spider-Boy #1 by Dan Slott and Paco Medina. Cover by Humberto Ramos. On sale 1st November.

Spider-Boy #1 interior artwork by Paco Medina.

Spider-Boy #1 interior artwork by Paco Medina.

Spider-Boy #1 interior artwork by Paco Medina.

Spider-Boy #1 interior artwork by Paco Medina.

Spider-Boy #1 Negative Space variant cover by John Tyler Christopher.

Spider-Boy #1 Homage variant cover by Luciano Vecchio.

Spider-Boy #1 variant cover by Chris Campana.

Spider-Boy #1 Foil variant cover by Kaare Andrews.

Spider-Boy #1 variant cover by David Aja.

Spider-Boy #1 variant cover by Skottie Young.

Swinging Into Action

Earlier this year, we were introduced to Spider-Man’s long-lost sidekick, Spider-Boy. He was a huge hit, and his first appearance sold out several printings. So, it’s only natural that he’ll be swinging into his very own series very soon! Coming this November, Dan Slott and Paco Medina will start to give us more about the baffling origin behind Bailey Briggs. As a special treat, Marvel recently announced all of the variant covers that will be available for this exciting first issue, as well as a sneak peek into some of the interior art. Check it out now!

