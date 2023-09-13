Legendary Artist Alex Ross Wins Award For Latest ‘Fantastic Four’ Comic

Last week, legendary comic book artist Alex Ross (Known for iconic works such as Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come among many others) took home the National Cartoonists Society’s Reuben Award in the Graphic Novel Division for his graphic novel “Fantastic Four: Full Circle”, which he both wrote and illustrated.

Believe it or not, this is the first story in Ross’ entire career that he both wrote and did the art for, so it makes the award all the more meaningful.

Released last year, Fantastic Four: Full Circle follows the Fantastic Four’s latest journey into the Negative Zone. The plot synopsis is as follows:



“A quiet New York evening turns to chaos when an invader appears in the Baxter Building. The mystery of his arrival – and the subsequent swarm of invading parasites he leaves in his wake – leads the Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing back into the Negative Zone… where, unbeknownst to them, the fate of the cosmos hangs in the balance.”

The Reuben Awards, named in honor of renowned cartoonist and hosted by National Cartoonists Society, celebrate the achievements of the artists of the medium across multiple divisions such as: Cartoonist of the Year Award, Online Comics – Long Form, Online Comics – Short Form, Newspaper Comic Strip, Newspaper Panel, Comic Book, Graphic Novel, Book Illustration, Magazine/Newspaper Illustration, Editorial Cartoon, Gag Cartoon, and Variety Entertainment.

The full list of 2022 Reuben Award winners is available at the National Cartoonists Society.

Fantastic Four: Full Circle is available for purchase where ever you get your comic books and graphic novels.

About Post Author