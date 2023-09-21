Ursula’s Alter-Ego ‘Vanessa’ Now Available in Dreamlight Valley

Ursula’s human alter-ego ‘Vanessa’ is available as a costume, part of ‘Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle’ now available in Dreamlight Valley.

Dreamlight Valley offers additional goodies for players that’s available through their in-game premium currency called ‘Moonstones’. Moonstones can be used to purchase the game’s ‘Star Path’ and progress through daily activities to receive exclusive goodies. They can also be used to purchase optional ‘Dream Bundles’, offering the player more optional side quests.

‘Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle’ is an 8 Part Story Quest where you make a fishy deal with Ursula and give her a pair of legs, just like Ariel. The bundle also includes other exclusive items including two new player outfits, Ursula’s pendant, a sea witch crown, Floatsam and Jetsam statue, and an Enchanted Stage and Mic. These items unlock as you progress through the Story Quests.

‘Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle’ is available in the daily rotation in the Dreamlight Valley premium shop. It is worth 4,000 moonstones.

