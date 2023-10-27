Disney Dreamlight Valley Leaving Early Access – Won’t Be Free To Play

After over a year of beta testing, Disney Dreamlight Valley is leaving early access and will launch globally December 5th 2023. Here is everything we know so far on what to expect for the future of this game.

Originally planned to switch over to a Free to Play format once it hits live servers, the Dreamlight Valley team has opted to keep the game as a paid game. The developers have reassured players old and new that they will continue to release new content for free such as new characters, realms, clothing items and furniture decorations. Moonstones and premium shop items will continue to be an optional purchase. Moonstones will also continue to be obtainable for free through Dreamsnap challenges and finding daily chests hidden in the game.

This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players. It’s important to us that we maintain our promise to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises to your Valley. – Disney Dreamlight Valley Developers

With the global launch, the Disney Dreamlight Valley developers have also announced the games very first expansion pass. The “Rift In Time” Expansion pass is an optional purchase that expands the game’s story. Players may unlock two new biomes for their valley, a dessert biome and a jungle biome. New characters Gaston, Rapunzel, and EVE will become available. We’ll also be seeing new critters to befriend such as capybaras, chimps, and snakes. “Rift In Time” will be available for purchase on its on for $30 USD. It is also included with the purchase of the Gold Edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Gold Edition will release with the global launch on December 5th for $69.99 USD.

New Players can still purchase the base game, plus 8,000 moonstones available for $39.99 USD in digital stores. The Cozy Edition includes the base game, 14,500 moonstones, and exclusive items such as a cottage house skin, physical posters and stickers, and 5 racoon companions. The Cozy Edition will be available physically at local retail stores for $49.99 for PC and consoles.

As a thank you to Founders Pack players who played during early access, they will receive all exclusive cosmetic items included in the Gold Edition for free. They will also be sent an additional 2,500 moonstones to collect in their in game mailbox. The Founders Pack will remain available for purchase until December 4th.

The developers have also announced the first of its kind, “Showcase Livestream” where members of the team will go over a roadmap of their future plans for the game. A teaser trailer gave us a sneak peek of what we can look forward to. Jack Skellington and new side quests will be coming to the Valley in the next free update. The long awaited multiplayer feature, “ValleyVerse”, where players can visit their friends valleys and play together as revealed for the first time. A glimpse of the two new biomes from the expansion pass, exploring with Mirabel. Mike Wazowski will be a new villager, coming in 2024. Watching the livestream will grant players free in game goodies to claim and collect. The livestream will take place on November 1st, available to stream on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will release globally December 5th 2024, available on PC and modern consoles.