Woman Suing Disney For Alleged Waterslide Wedgie

While Disney is most known for its fantastic forays into fiction, you cannot make this story up.

Last week, a woman and her husband filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company for injuries sustained while riding down the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide at Typhoon Lagoon, one of two water parks in Walt Disney World.

Featuring a near-vertical, 214-foot drop that sends guests soaring down the inside of a dark mountain, the slide is the allegedly the fastest and steepest waterslide at the park.

According to the suit, filed last Wednesday in Orange County, the slide caused plaintiff Emma McGuinness to suffer an “injurious ‘wedgie’” during a visit to the park in 2019 – one in which she was celebrating her 30th birthday. While riding down the slide, she alleges that the standing water at the bottom of the attraction (that is meant to slow riders down) “forced her one-piece bathing suit inside her body.”

“She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs,” it reads.

The incident forced McGuinness to seek emergency medical care. The suit further alleges she “suffered severe and permanent bodily injury.”

Now, the Washington Post spoke to a veteran expert on water safety and he emphasized that those who ride Typhoon Lagoon’s Humunga Kowabunga, are told at the start of the slide that they must keep their legs crossed at the ankles. He said that, while difficult, doing so is important to prevent any injuries. It’s unclear if McGuinness followed those instructions or heeded that warning.

She and her husband are seeking at least $50,000 in damages for what negligence on the company’s part.

SOURCE: The Washington Post

