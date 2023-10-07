Marvel’s Upcoming Streaming Slate Reportedly Revealed

Days after the long-awaited second season of Loki has finally hit Disney+, it appears that the rest of Marvel Studios’ upcoming streaming slate has been revealed.

Now, the first couple of releases are public domain by now. Just last week it was revealed that Echo would indeed be hitting the streamer this January. But thanks to the Twitter account Scarlet Witch Updates, we now also know that Marvel is eyeing a fall 2024 release date for the series. They posted an ominous registration page to their account yesterday, which you can see below paired with some spoiler-ish plot info.

‘AGATHA’ is set to release in September 19, 2024! 🔮



Synopsis: In the first episode we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to… pic.twitter.com/H8EQOzaE9A — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) October 6, 2023

But the slate doesn’t end there, as our friends over at The Cosmic Circus decided to do some digging of their own and discovered similar release date info about Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and X-Men ’97.

According to the site, Spider-Man: Freshman Year is on track to debut on Disney+ shortly after Agatha. More specifically, it could debut as soon as November of 2024.

The comes Daredevil: Born Again. It will hit Disney+ nearly a year after its predecessor Echo does in January of 2025,

After that 18-episode series drops and ends, it appears Marvel fans will to wait all the way until the fall of 2025 for the next live-action series, Ironheart. Yes, that means that fans of the character will have to wait 3 whole years after her MCU debut before getting the chance to see what RiRi Williams is up to.

That’s not all, the site alleges that a release date has also been given to the highly anticipated animated X-Men reboot, X-Men ’97. That could hit Disney+ as soon as January 3, 2024. Given how frequently release dates change over at Marvel, however, and how long it’s been since this project was first announced, we’re not getting our hopes up too high.

What do you think of this tentative slate though? Which series are you most excited for? Sound off below!

SOURCE: The Cosmic Circus

