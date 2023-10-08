No, Jenna Ortega Did Not Replace Rachel Zegler as Snow White

Recent social media rumors have been circulating regarding the casting of Disney’s highly anticipated live-action remake of Snow White. Speculation suggested that Jenna Ortega was set to replace Rachel Zegler as the beloved princess in the upcoming film. However, reliable sources have confirmed that there is no truth to these claims.

While it’s sad I had to ask even though these unfounded rumors, the reason I did is because dwindling entertainment site Inside The Magic posted that Ortega replaced Zegler, and despite their credibility taking a hit over the last few years they still have a massive social footprint. So I’m sure their followers would have believed this rumor to be true, but rest assured it is not.

While there is a range of opinions about Rachel Zegler’s casting as Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake, there are also individuals who have been critical of her for remarks she made about Walt Disney’s original animated film. It’s important to note that these comments have been taken out of context, leading to unfounded rumors and speculations such as recasting, canceling the movie all together, and a move to Disney+, again none of that is true.

Directed by Marc Webb, the film will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and music and will feature new songs by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman). An interesting addition is Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen will sing and dance, a departure from the 1937 animated classic. Another new addition is the appearance of a younger Snow White, meaning we will get some flashback sequences or an origin for the character. Also set to star is Andrew Burnap, who is playing the new character Jonathan, and Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, plays Grumpy.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters March 22, 2024, but with an ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and reshoots that still need to be completed the release will likely change.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts