Jack Skellington Bundle Coming To The Fortnite Item Shop

A ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas’ cosmetic bundle is coming to the Fortnite item shop, just in time for the game’s Halloween event, Fortnitemares 2023.

Fortnitemares annually releases new Halloween themed limited time weapons and game modes. But their cosmetics and skins are the true treat to its players, and on occasion mixes in collabs with other franchises. Last year fans welcomed Ash Williams from ‘Evil Dead’ to the island. For Fortnitemares 2023, fans will be expecting Michael Meyers from ‘Halloween’, famous novelist Alan Wake, and Disney’s King of the Pumpkins himself, Jack Skellington from ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas‘.

The Jack Skellington Bundle comes with various cosmetics you’d recognize from the film. There’s the Jack Skellington skin with the alternate Santa Claus style. In addition there’s the Zero Back Bling, the Peppermint Parasol Pickaxe, and Jack’s Sled Glider. The bundle also comes with two emotes, the skin locked Jack’s Scary Face emote, and the traversal Lock, Shock and Barrel’s Tub emote.

Fortnite’s Fortnitemares event kicks off October 10th and the Jack Skellington Bundle will rotate into Fortnite’s item shop later this month, just in time for Halloween. Everyone hail to the pumpkin king!

Fortnitemares 2023 Gameplay Trailer

