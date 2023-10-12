ROM the Space Knight Returning to Marvel in New Variant Cover Team-Ups

Back in the day Marvel welcomed multiple properties from other houses onto the pages of its comics with none more prominent than those of toy titan Hasbro, with the likes of the Transformers and G.I. Joe having some of their most iconic stories told in the pages of Marvel Comics.

And while currently Transformers and G.I. Joe have found a new home with Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics after a decade-long run at IDW Entertainment (with the newest TRANSFORMERS #1 already on shelves), another of Hasbro’s old series has new presence at Marvel, and that’s ROM the Space Knight!

Originally created as a toy by Scott Dankman, Richard C. Levy, and Bryan L. McCoy for Parker Brothers (who were subsequently acquired by Hasbro), Rom received its titular series at Marvel Comics, Rom: Spaceknight (December 1979 – February 1986), by Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema.

Following his own run of new comics at IDW and as of May of 2023, Marvel has acquired the rights to publish omnibus editions collecting ROM’s original run at the House of Ideas. And to celebrate, the noble Spaceknight will once again join forces with the heroes of the Marvel Universe in new variant covers coming in January next year!

The covers part of this collaboration will be found in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41 from Ryan Stegman, THANOS #2 by Taurin Clarke, CAPTAIN MARVEL #4 by David Marquez, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10 by Luciano Vecchio, INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #14 by Skan and X-MEN #30 by Peach Momoko. You can find these at Marvel.com beginning January 3, 2024.

