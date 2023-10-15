FX’s ‘Archer’ To Conclude With Epic Three-Part Event

FX’s hit adult animated series Archer has been running for 14 incredible seasons. While fans were initially led to believe the series finale was last week, over the weekend it was revealed that the end has only just begun.

During the series’ panel at New York Comic-Con, the network confirmed that the last episode was only just an introduction into the real finale. The series will officially end its 14-season run this December with a three-part event titled “Archer: Into the Cold.”

It will debut on the network on December 17th, before being available to stream on Hulu the next day.

You can check out the trailer for the finale below:

For those unfamiliar with the series, it’s an animated spoof blending the spy world of James Bond with the work culture of Mad Men. It follows titular world-renowned secret agent Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin (Bob’s Burgers), Aisha Tyler (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) Judy Greer (Ant-Man), Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty), Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates.