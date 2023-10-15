More...
Now Reading: Marvel Contest Of Champions Unveils New Original Character

    Disney Gaming   /   Marvel
    Marvel Contest Of Champions Unveils New Original Character

    October 15, 2023Dempsey Pillot

    With over 200 playable superheroes to choose from, you would think that the team behind Marvel Contest of Champions would be excited to add more of the popular and frequently requested heroes to the game. This November, however, they are taking a step back and introducing a completely new and original character to Contest.

    Meet Chee’ilth, an indigenous hero from Canada’s First Nation. Not only is she designed with a background and abilities unique from every other character in the game, but she was designed by a team of First Nations members too.

    She was introduced to players by Marvel at New York Comic-Con this weekend.

    You can learn more about her origin and abilities in the featurette below.

    Now, in the featurette there’s also a quick tease for the other champion potentially being released alongside Chee’ilth next month, Krushula.

    Unlike Chee’ilth, she’s a character with quite a bit of backstory from the comics. Similar to Chee’ilth she also hails from an indigenous tribe. However, she becomes possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance and becomes a Ghost Rider of sorts.

    More details are sure to be released by the game’s developer, Kabam, in the coming weeks, so stay tuned! We’ll be sure to keep you updated about the next planned in-game event(s), these new characters, and any other announcements about the game as well!

    In the mobile game “Marvel Contest of Champions,” you’re recruited to fight alongside your favorite Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains in the ultimate cosmic showdown! Assemble the ultimate team, fight other players in real time, and complete numerous quests to become the universe’s ultimate champion.

    Dempsey Pillot

