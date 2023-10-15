0
Marvel Contest Of Champions Unveils New Original Character
With over 200 playable superheroes to choose from, you would think that the team behind Marvel Contest of Champions would be excited to add more of the popular and frequently requested heroes to the game. This November, however, they are taking a step back and introducing a completely new and original character to Contest.
Meet Chee’ilth, an indigenous hero from Canada’s First Nation. Not only is she designed with a background and abilities unique from every other character in the game, but she was designed by a team of First Nations members too.
She was introduced to players by Marvel at New York Comic-Con this weekend.
You can learn more about her origin and abilities in the featurette below.
