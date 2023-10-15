Marvel Contest Of Champions Unveils New Original Character

With over 200 playable superheroes to choose from, you would think that the team behind Marvel Contest of Champions would be excited to add more of the popular and frequently requested heroes to the game. This November, however, they are taking a step back and introducing a completely new and original character to Contest.

Meet Chee’ilth, an indigenous hero from Canada’s First Nation. Not only is she designed with a background and abilities unique from every other character in the game, but she was designed by a team of First Nations members too.

She was introduced to players by Marvel at New York Comic-Con this weekend.

You can learn more about her origin and abilities in the featurette below.

Introducing the newest Marvel Contest of Champions Original Champion, Chee'ilth, a First Nation's Hero created by a team of First Nations people! Chee'ilth joins The Contest in November. Learn more about the inspiration behind our newest original Champion pic.twitter.com/woU5vRG29E — Marvel Contest of Champions (@MarvelChampions) October 13, 2023 Now, in the featurette there’s also a quick tease for the other champion potentially being released alongside Chee’ilth next month, Krushula.



Unlike Chee’ilth, she’s a character with quite a bit of backstory from the comics. Similar to Chee’ilth she also hails from an indigenous tribe. However, she becomes possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance and becomes a Ghost Rider of sorts.



More details are sure to be released by the game’s developer, Kabam, in the coming weeks, so stay tuned! We’ll be sure to keep you updated about the next planned in-game event(s), these new characters, and any other announcements about the game as well!



