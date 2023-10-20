Disney’s Blizzard Beach Reopens This November

The Disney Parks Blog just announced the reopening date of Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

After closing for months for refubrishing, it was announced that this beloved water park will finally open its doors on Monday November 6th, 2023.

What’s new at Disney’s Blizzard Beach?

There will be new food and beverage options, including specialty churros such as S’mores churros and Banana split churros at Arctic Expeditions, as well as new Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings and Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings at the Warming Hut.

Additionally, it has been reported that every attraction at Disney’s Blizzard Beach will now have heated water and that they will host a meet and greet with Santa Claus himself in a tropical-holiday setting.

Guests will now also be able to take advantage of the new Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass for visiting Disney’s Blizzard Beach AND Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon (whichever is available) as many times as they want from now until May 24, 2024

And all of this for only $79 USD plus tax. The best part? There are no blockout dates nor need for park reservations. Parking at both water parks is complimentary as well.

What’s returning to Disney’s Blizzard Beach?

Once the water park reopens, fans will be able to once again enjoy its classic attractions such as Summit Plummet, Runoff Rapids, Toboggan Racers and Tike’s Peak, which was just renovated with a Frozen overlay last year.

Guests will also be able to return to the classic dinning spots such as Avalunch, Lottawatta Lodge, Polar Pub, and more to get their favorite snacks.

What do you think? Will you be returning to Disney’s Blizzard Beach this holiday season? Let us know in the comments below.

And remember to stay tuned to The DisInsider.com for more news about your favorite Disney Parks around the globe!