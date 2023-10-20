Walt Disney’s Grandson Announced as Board President for The Walt Disney Family Museum

Walter E.D. Miller, Walt’s grandson and Ron Miller & Diane Disney Miller’s son, was recently voted in as the new President of the Board of Directors of The Walt Disney Family Museum.

The news was shared at the museum’s official webpage, as they announced that Walter would be taking over the position that was previously held by his sister, Tamara Miller. She will continue to serve as a member of the museum’s Board.

About Walter Miller

Walter Miller is also a co-founder of the museum and has previously served as President of the Walt Disney Family Foundation.

Regarding his new position, Walter said:

“I am honored to continue contributing to this inspirational space that my mother and I first envisioned so many years ago. I personally feel that I owe my grandpa Walt so much, not only as a grandson who admires him, but mostly for what he gave to the world in his short life. I’m excited to embark on this new chapter in keeping his story alive.” Walter E.D. Miller

He is the executive producer of the films The Man Behind the Myth (2001) and Walt & El Grupo (2008) as well, which both showcase Walt Disney’s extraordinary life and career.

About The Walt Disney Family Museum

The museum is located at The Presidio of San Francisco, California. The Presidio was previously an active Army base and a Historical Landmark but now serves as a national park, in addition of being home to the museum.

Walt’s daughter, Diane Disney Miller, was the founder of this museum, and as its name suggests, it’s dedicated to honor the life, work, and everlasting legacy of Walt Disney and his family over the years.

It is not, however, a part of The Walt Disney Company, nor are they formally associated.

Per its website, the museum “is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that features contemporary, interactive galleries with state-of-the-art exhibits narrated in Walt’s own voice alongside early drawings, cartoons, films, music, a spectacular model of Disneyland, and more.”

The Walt Disney Family Museum is currently hosting the Disney Cats & Dogs exhibit, which has just been extended through June 2nd, 2024, and they also announced that there will be many, both public and members-only, events coming up to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

There are also many virtual experiences available on their website that we highly recommend that you check out if you are a fan of Walt Disney.

Have you ever visited this museum before? Let us know in the comments what your impressions were.

We at The DisInsider.com wish Walter Miller the best of luck in his new position and hope he can bring in new ideas to keep his grandfather’s legacy alive and well for more years to come.