RUMOR: New Emotions Revealed for ‘Inside Out 2’

There are new emotions rumored to be set up to roam in Riley’s mind for Inside Out 2.

We still know very little about the plot of Inside Out 2, beyond the fact that it will explore how Riley deals with her emotions while transitioning to puberty.

And, in such a complex stage of a girl’s life, it is only natural that also new and more complex emotions start to emerge.

According to @CanWeGetToast on X (Twitter), who shared the scoop first, these are the new emotions that are coming to the headquarters in Riley’s head:

Anxiety

Embarrassment

Ennui (Boredom)

Envy

Now because this info has yet to be confirmed by Disney, Pixar, or any of the major trades, as always we urge you to take it with a grain of salt.

The Cast of Inside Out 2

While it was confirmed a few months ago that Mandy Kaling would not be returning as Disgust, it is strongly being rumored that Bill Hader won’t be returning as Fear either due to contractual issues.

However, it is still unclear wether their roles will be recast or if they were purposely written out of the story.

Amy Poehler is confirmed to return as Joy. Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black are currently listed in IMDb as set to return as Sadness and Anger respectively as well.

And, as you may remember, the original film’s director, Pete Docter, won’t return to direct and will serve as the film’s excecutive producer instead.

This will mark the directorial debut of Kelsey Mann, who has worked on several Pixar projects before, including Onward and The Good Dinosaur.

As of now, Inside Out 2 is scheduled to be released on June 14, 2024.