20th Century’s ‘The Creator’ Sets Digital, Physical Release Dates

It’s official. 20th Century Studio’s The Creator is finally coming home.

Beginning next week audiences will be able to view the film via digital platforms such as Movies Anywhere or Amazon Prime. It will be available for digital purchase beginning November 14th.

Fans of physical media, however, will have to wait a little bit longer. Blu ray and 4k versions of the film won’t be available to purchase until December 12th, just in time for the holiday season.

Owners of the Blu ray or 4k will be treated to a special 55-minute long behind the scenes look at the film. The feature will allow viewers to hear from actors about the filming experience, and learn about the production’s documentary-style approach, the innovative camera and lighting work, and much more.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war — and humankind. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child, in this epic sci-fi action thriller directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a screenplay by Edwards and Chris Weitz.