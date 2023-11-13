Namor Faces Off Against The Fantastic Four In New Comic

Announced in September of 2023, Marvel Comics revealed a new volume of their classic “Giant-Sized” format of comics. Now they have unveiled the next special one-shot!

In GIANT-SIZED FANTASTIC FOUR #1, Marvel’s First Family will team-up with Namor the Sub-Mariner, one of the team’s oldest rivals and allies, against the threat of Natlus the first King of Atlantis, who has come to reclaim the throne of his Kingdom!

Cover by Bryan Hitch

The plot synopsis is as follows:

“IMPERIUS REX! Namor is imprisoned, serving out his sentence as the disgraced King of Atlantis! So when a new yet ancient threat arises from the sea, who better to leap into the fray than Marvel’s First Family: the Fantastic Four! Embark on a GIANT-SIZE deep dive into some of Atlantis’ most dangerous history…and the present that can scarcely hope to contain it!”

“GIANT-SIZED FANTASTIC FOUR” #1 comes out on February 28, 2024 and it will include a reprint of “FANTASTIC FOUR” #33, one of the earliest stories of Namor and the Fantastic Four!