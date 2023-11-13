‘The Marvels’ Opens With $47 Million – A New Low For The MCU Franchise

Say what you will about the MCU’s latest live-action endeavor. Its opening box office numbers are the furthest thing from Marvel-ous.

The Marvels is the 33rd film set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite being the sequel three different projects and a definitive statement about where the franchise is headed, it only amassed a measly $47 million this weekend. That’s domestic. It made about another $63 million overseas.

Still, the film marks the lowest debut for Marvel movie since 2015’s Ant-Man. And it ironically bookends a year of lukewarm MCU reception that began with the third film in the Ant-Man trilogy, Quantumania.

With a budget of $200 million, some might be quick to call it a flop. However, it still has a chance to make that money back through the upcoming holiday season.

Aside from being first Marvel film to be directed by a woman of color, Nia DaCosta, it also marks the first time in the franchise where a project has had three female leads.

A sequel to Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel, the film stars Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Strangers at first, they all team up to save the world after some even stranger force starts causing them to switch places every time they use their superpowers.

Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson co-star.

The film is in theaters now.