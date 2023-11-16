Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Launches November 30th – Frozen Themed

For the first time in forever, Frozen is coming to Disney Speedstorm as the theme for the Season 5.

After racing through the Cave of Wonders, Players will be able to race across Arendale and Elsa’s ice palace in the mountain in this ice chilling season. The films animated cast of characters will be joining the racer roaster, including Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Prince of the Southern Isles himself, Hans.

Disney Speedstorm had previously shared their roadmap for the rest of the year and early 2024. A slight modification has been made in order to tweak upcoming characters and clear out some bugs. The updated version of the Roadmap now tells us that Season 5 will be getting not two, but three additional characters. These characters will be available to unlock via Limited Time Events hosted throughout the duration of Season 5. Oswald and Ortensia are two of those characters, with the third to be determined at a later point in time.

Other changes to the Roadmap include Season 6, the Little Mermaid themed season. That season will now only see one limited time event character joining the roaster. The remainder of the roadmap is expected to go on as planned.

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 ‘Frozen’ will launch November 30th on PC and modern consoles.