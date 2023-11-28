‘Die Hard’ To Be Re-Released The Same Day ‘Poor Things’ Comes Out

Despite a year with less than stellar box office returns, Disney continues to make questionable decisions.

Earlier today it was revealed that the iconic action film, Die Hard, would be re-released in theaters by 20th Century Fox.

Welcome to the party, pal. 🎄💥 #DieHard returns to theaters December 8 for a limited time!



Get tickets now to see it on the big screen: https://t.co/FEcwj4HapZ pic.twitter.com/0oG2KxZ9ag — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) November 28, 2023

The re-release comes just in time for the film’s 25th anniversary AND the holidays – for all those who swear it isn’t a Christmas movie. However, the film also happens to be coming out on the same day as another film in Disney’s slate, Poor Things.

Although the latest collaboration between Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone enters a wide release on December 22nd, the film begins its limited release on December 8th.

While it’s unclear how a re-release of Die Hard could fare at the box office, there’s no doubt it could hurt Poor Things initial box office returns. Then again, both films do have R ratings so Disney might end up taking a double loss.

We’ll be watching from afar to see how both films do when they hit theaters next week.

Based on the 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp, and directed by John McTiernan, 20th Century’s Die Hard follows New York City police detective John McClane (Willis) who is caught up in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife.

Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, and Bonnie Bedelia, with Reginald VelJohnson, William Atherton, Paul Gleason, and Hart Bochner in supporting roles.

Distributed by Searchlight Pictures, Poor Things is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray. It tells the story of a young Victorian woman (played by Stone) who, after being crudely resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, runs off with a debauched lawyer to embark on an odyssey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley and Jerrod Carmichael co-star.