Comics from the Castle #1: News and Spider-Man!

Hello there! If you’re here, then you’ve listened to our first-ever episode of Comics from the Castle! We covered some Marvel news before shining a spotlight on Jordan’s favourite superhero of all time, Spider-Man! Here’s all the news and covers we talked about in the show, as well as a reading list for Spidey!

News Stories (and tangents)

Edge of the Spider-Verse #1 (of 4). Cover by Chad Hardin. On sale 21st February.

Spider-Boy #1 cover by Humberto Ramos.

Spider-Boy #1 variant cover by Chris Campana

Deadpool: Badder Blood #5 New Champions variant cover by Nick Bradshaw.

Black Panther #5 New Champions variant cover by Ernanda Souza

Doctor Strange #8 New Chamoions variant cover by Romy Jones

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11 New Champions variant cover by Sara Pichelli

Edge of the Spider-Verse Covers

Check out the new Edge of the Spider-Verse covers, along with the Spider-Boy #1 covers, and some of the special Secret Sidekick variants that were out earlier this year.

Sentry #1 cover by Ben Harvey, on sale 6th December.

Sentry #1 cover by Salvador Larocca.

Sentry #1 cover bby Ema Lupacchino.

Sentry #1 cover by Peach Momoko.

Sentry #1 cover by Skottie young.

A-Babie vs X-Babie #1 by Skottie Young, released October 2014.

Timeless #1, on sale 27th December.

A new Sentry rises, so check out some of the covers here, as well as a blast from the past when Skottie Young had his own Avengers vs X-Man, but with babies!

Plus, take a look to the future with the cover for Timeless, which will give us a sneak peek at what’s to come in Marvel Comics next year.

Ultimate X-Men #1 by Peach Momoko, on sale 6th March.

Ultimate X-Men by Peach Momoko sneak peek.

Ultimate X-Men by Peach Momoko sneak peek.

Armor design sheet by Peach Momoko.

Maystorm design sheet by Peach Momoko.

Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai by Peach momoko, released in 2022.

Peach Momoko

We’re getting an exciting new series from Peach Momoko with Ultimate X-Men, so check out the covers here, and take a little look inside. Plus, take a look at the cover for her previous comic series, Demon Wars, and be sure to check it out on Marvel Unlimited.

Black Widow & Hawkeye #1 of 4. Written by Stephanie Phillips, art by Paolo Villanelli. Cover by Stephen Segovia. On sale 13th March.

Black Widow and Hawkeye

Black Widow and Hawkeye are teaming up once more to celebrate their 60th anniversary on the page. Here’s the interesting cover, and be sure to keep an eye out for it on its release.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1, variant cover by Elizabeth Torque. On sale 10th January.

Ultimate Spider-Man variant cover by Ryan Stegman.

Ultimate Spider-Man: Meet the Parkers

Peter Parker might finally see some happiness in his life! And hopefully, it might last at least a little bit longer than usual. Check out all of the covers for the upcoming series in the Ultimate Universe.

Amazing Fantasy #15 cover, the first appearance of Spider-Man. By Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Released 1st August 1962.

Spider-Man Spotlight

Spider-Man isn’t just Jordan’s favourite character. A lot of people love this webslinging hero, and he’s often the introduction to comic books. Here’s the iconic cover for Amazing Fantasy #15, which is solidly ingrained in pop culture.

Official Spider-Man stats by Marvel.

Every Marvel character has their own set of powers and abilities, and Marvel measures these in a handy set of stats. Here’s what Marvel has to say about our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Recommended Stories

If you’re looking to read a little more Spidey, then be sure to check out some of these comics and storylines, before picking up his most recent run.

The Conversation

(Amazing Spider-Man vol. 2 #38, February 2002)

Aunt May and Peter have a difficult heart-to-heart conversation about a big secret. And while they may not be on the exact same page, it all works out well in the end.

The Gauntlet

(Amazing Spider-Man vol. 1 #612-633, 2009-2010)

A whole host of villains with new and improved abilities come after Spidey, but someone is watching from the sidelines, and manipulating Peter’s world.

Spider-Man No More

(Amazing Spider-Man vol. 1 #50-52, 1967)

Peter decides to hang up the Spider-suit and live his own life. But this makes way for a new villain to rise up. The first appearance of Kingpin, and it’s a good one!

The Night Gwen Stacy Died

(Amazing Spider-Man vol. 1 #121-122, 1973)

A moment we’ll all remember from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. This is the moment Peter thinks he’s saved Gwen Stacy after she fell from a bridge, but unfortunately, he loses yet another loved one.

Kraven’s Last Hunt

(Web of Spider-Man #31-32, Amazing Spider-Man #293-294 & Peter Parker: TheSpectacular Spider-Man #131-132, 1987)

This is considered one of the greatest storylines in Spider-Man history. Kraven thinks he finally succeeded in defeating the Spider-Man and takes to the street as a brutal version of the web-slinger. But is Peter really dead? And what will Kraven do now he’s fulfilled his purpose?

Spider-Verse

(Amazing Spider-Man vol. 3 #9-15, 2014-2015)

A storyline that is much loved, save for an anticlimactic ending. This is a crossover event that brought together all of the Spider-Heroes that had existed until that point to fight against Morlun and his family.

Best of Enemies

(Spectacular Spider-Man vol. 1 #200, 1993)

A deep dive into the psyche of Peter Parker, Harry Osbourne, and Mary Jane, They struggle with who they are, what has happened, and who they’ve all become; individually, and to each other. It covers the effects of superheroes and supervillains, and what it can do to a person.

Venom

(First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man vol. 1 #252 as an alien costume. Amazing Spider-Man vol. 1 #299 as Venom.)

The introduction of a complex and layered anti-hero that has as much of a fan base as Spidey himself. One of the things that makes Spider-Man so successful are the characters around him. And Venom is the epitome of that.

The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man

(Amazing Spider-Man vol. 1 #248, 1983)

Peter takes some time out to spend with Spider-Mans’s biggest fan! But there’s a twist that will break everyone’s heart.

The Sinister Six

(Amazing Spider-Man Annual vol. 1 #1, 1964)

The debut of the villainous group that has become one of Spidey’s biggest foes. They made their debut just 2 years after Spider-Man and brought together some of his biggest enemies.

How Green Was My Goblin

(Amazing Spider-Man vol. 1 #39, 1966)

The moment that fans were waiting for. Who was the Green Goblin? It’s also the moment that the Green Goblin learns the true identity of Spider-Man, before unmasking himself.

The Death of Jean DeWolff

(Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man vol. 1 #107-110, 1985)

A Spidey-style murder mystery with a cameo from Daredevil. Spider-Man and Daredevil serve to balance each other out in their different style as they both try to bring down the culprit.

The Wedding

(Amazing Spider-Man Annual vol. 1 #21, 1987)

Peter and MJ finally tie the knot. In this comic, the couple go through the usual cold feet as they ponder their life, what it was, and what it might become. The pair went through with the wedding and remained married for over 20 years.

