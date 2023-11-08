Black Widow and Hawkeye Team-Up for New Anniversary Series

In celebration of their 60th anniversary one of the most iconic duos of Marvel Comics will receive a brand-new series by the hands of writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Paolo Villanelli.

Titled Black Widow and Hawkeye, the new comic will dive into the duo’s past as spies and their present as heroes and Avengers.

Cover by Stephen Segovia

The synopsis of the series is as follows:

“THE EYES OF A HAWK AND THE VENOM OF A WIDOW! Even when Black Widow and Hawkeye had no one to trust, they still had each other—even though their paths sometimes diverged. So, when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the U.S. and Madripoor at odds, a symbiote-equipped Natasha Romanoff thinks nothing of coming to his aid. But as echoes of their past ripple into the present, it will take all their faith in each other—and the lessons learned along the way—to protect their futures.”

Phillips further elaborated in how he genuinely enjoyed uncovering more of the pasts of both Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton and why their friendship is so strong even to this day. “Nothing is as it seems, and I’m having a ton of fun writing these characters. Not to mention they both look great for 60.” Phillips added.

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #1 releases on March 13, 2024.