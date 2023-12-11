These are the Golden Globe Award Nominations earned by The Walt Disney Company

The nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes are in and The Walt Disney Company have 27 reasons to celebrate!
From the film Poor Things being nominated 7 times and The Bear as well as Only Murders in the Building being nominated 5 times each, there are plenty of nominations to go around from many different sectors of the company.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Film Nominations:
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
- Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Best Director, Motion Picture – Yorgos Lanthimos
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Willem Dafoe
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Mark Ruffalo
- Best Screenplay, Motion Picture – Tony McNamara
- Best Original Score, Motion Picture – Jerskin Fendrix
Read our review of Poor Things here.
Elemental (Pixar Animation Studios)
- Best Motion Picture, Animated
Read our review of Elemental here.
Wish (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
- Best Motion Picture, Animated
Read our review of Wish here.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in a Motion Picture
Read our review of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 here.
All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Andrew Scott
Streaming/TV Nominations
The Bear (FX/Hulu)
- Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Ayo Edebiri
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Jeremy Allen White
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television – Abby Elliott
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu/20th Television)
- Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Steve Martin
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Martin Short
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Selena Gomez
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television – Meryl Streep
Read our review of the third season of Only Murders in the Building here.
Fargo (FX)
- Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Jon Hamm
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Juno Temple
Abbott Elementary (ABC/20th Television)
- Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Quinta Brunson
The Great (Hulu)
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Elle Fanning
Will you be rooting for any of these nominees? Which nomination surprised you? Who do you think was snubbed? Let us know in the comments below.
