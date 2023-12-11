These are the Golden Globe Award Nominations earned by The Walt Disney Company

The nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes are in and The Walt Disney Company have 27 reasons to celebrate!

From the film Poor Things being nominated 7 times and The Bear as well as Only Murders in the Building being nominated 5 times each, there are plenty of nominations to go around from many different sectors of the company.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Film Nominations:

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Director, Motion Picture – Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Willem Dafoe

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture – Mark Ruffalo

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture – Tony McNamara

Best Original Score, Motion Picture – Jerskin Fendrix

Elemental (Pixar Animation Studios)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Wish (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in a Motion Picture

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama – Andrew Scott

Streaming/TV Nominations

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Ayo Edebiri

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Jeremy Allen White

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television – Abby Elliott

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu/20th Television)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Steve Martin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Martin Short

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Selena Gomez

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television – Meryl Streep

Fargo (FX)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Jon Hamm

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Juno Temple

Abbott Elementary (ABC/20th Television)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Quinta Brunson

The Great (Hulu)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy – Elle Fanning

Will you be rooting for any of these nominees? Which nomination surprised you? Who do you think was snubbed? Let us know in the comments below.

