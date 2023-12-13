RUMOR: Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Release Date Revealed

It’s been a minute since we received any news about Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch. However, now that the Hollywood strikes are over and projects are picking up steam again, it sounds like we may have just gotten a massive update about it.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Disney has an approximate deadline for when it wants to release the film. While we already knew to expect it in 2024, RPK says that June of 2024 could be the sweet spot.

This makes sense considering the original film is set in Hawaii and is, in essence, a feel-good Summer movie.

Now, because this info has yet to be confirmed by Walt Disney Studios or any other major trade, we have to warn you to take it with a grain of salt. Still, considering Daniel’s excellent track record we’re inclined to believe that might be true.

If true, that means that a trailer is inevitable!

So far the cast includes Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, and Chris Sanders, reprising his role as Stitch, as well as newcomer Sydney Agudong, Kaipot Dudoit, Tia Carrere (who voiced Nani in the original film), and Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story).

Attached to produce are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who are coming off 2019’s billion-dollar hit remake of Aladdin and are also producing a new Inspector Gadget film for Disney+.

Studio execs Zoe Kent (Sade) and Louie Provost (Togo) will oversee the production. Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On) is the director.

What do you think about the possibility of the film coming out in the next 6 months? Sound off below!

