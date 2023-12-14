‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Episodes 1 & 2 REVIEW: A Worthy Quest

Full disclosure, I always wanted to be a half-blood. There are many takes on Greek mythology in today’s world, but the Percy Jackson series is the defining adaptation of Greek mythos for my generation. The world that Rick Riordan created in his iconic novels is so creative and rich that even despite all the dangers and horrors his characters face, I want to call Camp Half-Blood home. I want to be claimed by my godly parent, learn how to slay monsters, and go on quests.

When Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief came out in 2010, I thought that Riordan’s extraordinary universe would resonate positively with audiences of all age groups, and the novels that could be dismissed as just for middle schoolers would finally get its due. Well, we all know how that turned out.

When it was announced that the Percy Jackson universe was getting a television adaptation, I wasn’t excited. I didn’t want to see something I love so drastically altered and tarnished yet again. Announcements made about the series during pre-production, such as Walker Scobell’s casting as Percy and the Riordans’ involvement in its development eased my fears, but they still lingered as old memories stung.

I am happier than Mr. D drinking a 1985 Château Haut-Brion to say that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a triumph. It is an engaging series that remains faithful to its source material and provides a viewing experience that the whole family can enjoy.

A Faithful Adaptation

One of the things that makes this series work is that it’s a believable adaptation of the novels. When the books begin, Percy is 12. When the television series begins, Percy is 12. There’s no aging up of characters to try and turn this into a young adult drama. This also allows audiences more time to grow with the characters, and the actors portraying them.

The instrumental force behind the authenticity of this show is that the novels’ creator, Rick Riordan, has been involved in the show’s production since its inception. Riordan’s involvement ensures that not only will the source material be treated with respect, but that integral elements of the plot that others might not understand will be included, and that the actors portraying the characters he created will be those characters and embody them seamlessly.

Our Heroes

Our titular hero is portrayed by Walker Scobell, best known for playing young Ryan Reynolds in last year’s The Adam Project. His sarcasm and sass from that role were the perfect precursor to Percy. Not only has Scobell refined those traits here, making those quiet quips that Percy is known for, but he also brings a softness to Percy’s vulnerable moments. In episode 2, Scobell delivers a moving monologue at a caliber that matches those of actors more than twice his age. When Percy is upset at a classmate in episode 1, Scobell harnesses Percy’s aggressive tendencies and impulsivity, and gives the first nugget at an important aspect of Percy’s personality from the books.

Percy’s mother is played by Virgina Kull, who brings a nuanced performance to this integral character. While not in the series for long, she leaves a lasting impression on both the characters and the viewers. Her warmth and motherly love for Percy shine, but there is also a profound sadness at her current situation and a longing she has from missing Percy’s father. While Sally tries to put on a brave facade for her son, the viewer can see in her eyes how deeply she’s hurting for both of them.

Grover and Annabeth are the other most important people in Percy’s life, and here we see the beginnings of this powerful friendship. Aryan Simhadri exhibits both Grover’s protective and cheerful nature as he balances his connection with Percy with the weight of keeping demigods safe from monsters. Leah Sava Jeffries’ Annabeth, introduced in episode 2, is strong and clever; her keen insight helps her discover Percy’s parentage before anyone else. Jeffries and Scobell play well off each other, and it will be interesting to see how their dynamic develops as they each grow into their roles.

The Monsters

While most of my opinion on these episodes is positive, I do think it missed the mark in a couple places. In general, it’s quite fast-paced. Understandable in a world full of monsters where our characters are always on the move, in training or in battle, but I’d like to see more moments like episode 2 where Percy is alone in the woods – times where the characters get to reflect on the events happening to them instead of making sure to go fast and hit every plot point in the book. Yes, I want everything to be included, but getting to slow down and spend time with our characters as they learn to understand themselves is needed too.

In the books, Gabe Ugliano is, as his name suggests, an ugly, awful human being. Abusive to both Percy and Sally, he’s a major outlet for Percy’s anger. In this iteration, he comes across as sleazy and gross, but no means a menacing figure. I was expecting something akin to the stepfather in Kingsman: The Secret Service, but nothing so far evokes fear or even hatred. While I don’t want to see Percy or Sally in that kind of situation, it’s an important part of Percy’s history that shouldn’t be watered down. I’m hoping that the remaining episodes of the season bring more gravitas to Gabe and invoke a stronger feeling than ambivalence.

A Demigod’s Dream

Watching the Percy Jackson universe come to life in such a visually stunning and well-interpreted manner has been a dream come true. It’s evident that the creative team put real time and care into the crafting of this series, easily making this one of the best shows in Disney+ history. You can catch me tuning in every week, even if I have to battle a minotaur wearing underpants to do so.

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be available to watch on Disney+ Wednesday, December 20. The first episode will be available on Hulu from December 20, 2023, through January 31, 2024.

