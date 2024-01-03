The DisInsider

Trailer For New Hulu Series ‘Death and Other Details’ Promises A Murder Mystery At Sea

Dempsey Pillot January 3, 2024 1 min read

Move over Only Murders in the Building, there’s a new murder mystery to solve on Hulu.

Death and Other Details is a brand new murder mystery slated to hit Hulu later this month. Set aboard a luxury cruise liner and the glamor of the global elite, the series centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene, who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time. When she finds herself as the prime suspect in a locked-room murder mystery, she must prove her innocence by partnering with a man she despises, Rufus Cotesworth a.k.a. the world’s greatest detective.

If the synopsis has not sold you yet, perhaps the trailer will:

The ten-episode murder mystery stars Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi and Linda Emond.

The first two episodes debut on Hulu on January 16th.

