ABC Nabs First Interview With Jonathan Majors Since Guilty Verdict, Set To Air Next Week

Next week, the world will from Jonathan Majors for the first time since his guilty verdict.

Ironically, ABC has nabbed the first exclusive interview with actor, despite its parent company parting ways with Majors immediately after the verdict was made public. Taking both of those facts into consideration, it should be make for quite an interview.

Will the actor atone or defend his actions? Does he have any final words for Disney, despite his firing? We’ll just have to see.

.@ABCNewsLive "Prime" anchor @LinseyDavis has an exclusive interview with actor Jonathan Majors, airing Monday, January 8 on @GMA.



— On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) January 4, 2024

Last month the actor was found guilty of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. e is set to be sentenced on Feb. 6. He faces up to a year behind bars, though will likely receive probation, counseling and a fine.

The interview has reportedly already been taped, with journalist Linsey Davis of ABC News. It will premiere on Good Morning America on Monday, and will air across the companies other network platforms (including Hulu) shortly after.

