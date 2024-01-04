The DisInsider

Disney Legend Glynis Johns, Who Played Mrs. Banks in ‘Mary Poppins,’ Dies at 100

January 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that we report on the passing of English actress Glynis Johns.

Johnson played Mrs. Banks in the classic Disney film Mary Poppins.

Her manager confirmed her passing to ABC and The Washington Post, after Glynis died early Thursday morning.

Johns was no stranger to Disney, as before she starred in Mary Poppins, she was featured in another Disney classic, The Sword and the Rose.

In 1998, she was actually named a Disney legend. She remained the oldest living legend until her passing. As ABC points out, she was also the oldest living Oscar nominee for acting.

She got her nomination for 1960’s film The Sundowners. While she never won that gold statue, she did take home the Tony for her performance in the musical A Little Night Music, in which she famously sang the Stephen Sondheim song “Send in the Clowns.”

Johns was 100.

