Searchlight No Longer Distributing ‘Magazine Dreams’

Last year, Searchlight scooped up a little indie titled Magazine Dreams straight out of Sundance.

The film had received critical acclaim for the performance of its star, an actor who was poised to be Hollywood’s next big act: Jonathan Majors.

But after being convicted of assault and harassment last month, Majors’ career has taken a swift nosedive. With Majors set to be sentenced in the coming weeks, it appears that execs at Disney have chosen to abandon the film altogether. On top of being fired from Marvel Studios and dropped from a slew of other upcoming projects, Searchlight has now also returned the rights of Magazine Dreams back to its owners.

Directed by Elijah Bynum, the film sees Majors play a budding body builder who will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream.

Originally intended to be released for awards consideration last year, it was officially removed from Searchlight’s calendar in October.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmakers will now be free to shop the film to other distributors.

SOURCE: THR

