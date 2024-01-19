Production Begins On The Long-Awaited Third ‘Tron’ Film

It’s been over a decade since the last Tron film hit theaters.

While it seemed like fans would never get the opportunity to visit The Grid again, exactly one year ago today Joachim Rønning was announced as the director of the confirmed third installment.

After months of minor news about the project, Rønning took to Instagram earlier to confirm that production had finally begun this week.

“WEEK 1 ON THE GRID🥏🥏🥏 #Tron” his post read. You can view the teaser below.

Tentatively titled Tron: Ares, the film is set to star Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins. The studio is keeping plot and character details under wraps, that said, we obtained character breakdowns, which can be seen here.

While the first two Tron movies were largely set inside the world of computers and programs, the script for Ares, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact. While Ares is a sequel to Tron: Legacy, it is unknown if any characters from that film will return any capacity.

