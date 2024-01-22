Gillian Anderson Joins ‘Tron: Ares’

This just in! Gillian Anderson is entering The Grid.

According to Deadline, the double Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress has signed on to join the next installment of Disney’s popular sci-fi series, Tron.

Tentatively titled Tron: Ares, she joins an already star-studded cast featuring Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins.

The studio is keeping plot and character details mostly under wraps, but Deadline also reports the film follow Leto as a character named Ares. He crosses over from the world of videogames to planet Earth.

In case you were wondering who some of the other characters were playing obtained character breakdowns last year. You can check them out here.

While the first two Tron movies were largely set inside the world of computers and programs, the script for Ares, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact. While Ares is a sequel to Tron: Legacy, it is unknown if any characters from that film will return any capacity.

