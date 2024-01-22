New ‘What If…?’ Season 3 Photos Tease The Return Of Sam Wilson’s Captain America

Exactly one month ago, the second season of Marvel’s animated TV series What If…? debuted on Disney+.

To mark the occasion, Marvel Studios has released 4 stills teasing some of the multiversal stories still yet to be told.

Interestingly enough, two of the still feature the return of Captain America. One specifically shows off the return of Sam Wilson’s version of the character working with Monica Rambeau, while the other shows a giant robot (in the vein of the Power Rangers’ Megazord) donning the iconic shield too.

READ: Classic Heroes Meet The Symbiote in New ‘What If…? Venom’ Series

The other two stills reveal the return of the Red Guardian. One photo shows him teaming up with Bucky Barnes, while another shows him in the literal clutches of a size-shifting character that could very well be Cassie Lang.

Don’t believe us? Check out the stills for yourself down below!

From all of us at Marvel Studios, THANK YOU for watching season 2 of #WhatIf and joining us on this journey across time…space…reality. We’re excited to share this early look at some of the endless possibilities we’ll explore together in season 3 of What If…? pic.twitter.com/fM6Z17ZnNJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 22, 2024

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, season one of What If… ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.

Now it’s unclear if Anthony Mackie or David Harbour will reprise their roles in the series, but it is important to note that the series features the return of several other stars from the big screen voicing their MCU characters. The cast so far has included Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher.

All episodes are available to stream on Disney+.

About Post Author

Related