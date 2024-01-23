Disney Lorcana Championship Coming Early 2025

A competitive circuit and championship tournament is coming to Disney and Ravensburger’s Lorcana TCG.

The Lorcana team released their 2024 roadmap, outlining their schedule for future set releases and the layout for their first official tournament. The circuit, officially proclaimed as the “Disney Lorcana Challenge”, kicks in May 2024 at the regional level. Players in both the U.S. and Europe have a chance to qualify for their respective championships. The championships are scheduled to start early 2025.

Filip Francke, Global Head of Games for Ravensburger, released a statement regarding the news.

“As we move into 2024, we will continue to support our growing and diverse community through new discoveries for collectors, organized play and competitive events for players and new products that help beginning fans take their first steps into trading card games. We’re only just getting started, but consumer feedback and industry data supports our belief that this game will be around for a very long time.”

Disney and Ravensburger are also reaching out to local retail and hobby shops to host their own tournaments. These will be dubbed as “Set Championships”. These tournaments allow players to compete with cards from a specific set. Sets included are “The First Chapter”, “Rise of The Floodborn” and the newly announced “Into The Inklands” set to release to all major retailers March 2024. Playing matches, trading and collecting cards, and teaching others how to play will earn you League Points.

Those who earn the most points may claim exclusive prizes. Winners will be granted a playmat and Enchanted rarity limited edition card of Rock Star – Stitch. This is an upgraded version of his previous super rare card.

For more information about local tournaments in your area, visit the official Lorcana website regarding their “Organized Play”.

Ravensburger also revealed the schedule for the next three sets expected to release throughout 2024 following the release of “Into The Inklands” in March. Set 4 will launch in May, Set 5 in August, and Set 6 in November of this year.

Disney Lorcana is now available to play and collect at major retailers.

