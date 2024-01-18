The DisInsider

Lorcana – Into The Inklands Coming Soon

January 18, 2024

Disney and Ravensburger has announced the third and upcoming set of new cards coming to Lorcana, Into The Inklands.

Disney & Ravensburger

In the Lorcana universe, the story of this expansion takes place right after the events of the flood from Rise of The Floodborn. Traverse the newly formed Inklands with your fellow Illumineers in search of the missing lore that’s now scattered across the land.

As for the game itself, this new expansion introduces a new element called Location cards. Location cards will feature familiar sights and landscapes from your favourite Disney animated films. Ravensburger promises that they’ll “add a whole new dimension to your game and a fresh spin to every deck”.

The new set will introduce brand new Disney IP’s to the game that has yet to make an appearance. The set will feature characters from Disney Afternoon classics “Ducktales”, & “Talespin” and the animated film “Treasure Planet”.

From the announcement on the Lorcana app, they revealed a sneak preview of the set. The set includes 2 new play mats featuring Moana and Stitch, 2 new starter decks with artwork of Peter Pan, Pongo & the Dalmatians, Moana, and Scrooge McDuck. The set also includes new deck boxes and card sleeves. The single 12 card pack coverings feature artwork of Mickey Mouse, Jafar, and Piglet. There will be over 200 new cards to collect.

Disney & Ravensburger

More information about the new Lorcana set and the cards contained will be revealed at launch. Pre-orders are now available.

Disney’s Lorcana: Into The Inklands set releases in hobby stores February 23rd 2024 and in all mass retailers on March 8th 2024.

