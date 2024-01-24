Pixar’s First Stop-Motion Film Debuting On Disney+ Next Month!

Move over Aardman, Pixar is coming!

Surprisingly, over the course of its long and distinguished existence, the animation powerhouse known as Pixar has never produced a stop-motion film…until now.

In the past, Pixar President Jim Morris has gone on to say that the studio’s SparkShorts program is “designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows.”

With it’s latest project, the stop-motion short titled Self, it will be doing just that.

Directed by Searit Huluf and produced by Eric Rosales, the film’s synopsis is as follows:

“A wooden doll who desperately wants to fit in makes an ill-fated wish upon a star, sparking a journey of self discovery. Her desire to blend in with her peers leads her down a harmful path, challenging her perspective of both who she is and where she belongs.”

Now, Huluf is no stranger to Pixar, as she worked as a production coordinator for other SparkShorts. She has also contributed to Pixar feature films including Oscar winner Soul, and the Oscar-nominated on Turning Red.

The fact that this is the studio’s first stop-motion film proves that it’s never too late to break new ground. While we’re excited to see how it turns out, we doubt it’ll be the last time the studio experiments with the filmmaking technique too, especially with some of its future features.

Self debuts on Disney+ on February 2nd.

