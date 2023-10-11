‘Doug’ Sequel Series Being Cooked up For Disney+

90s kids will remember the hit animated series Doug. With continuition series being all the rage, Disney is looking to do something with Doug Funnie.

Original series creator, Jim Jinkins, revealed the suprising news with Tenn Buick. The concept right now is a potential sequel series of Doug and Patti Mayonnaise getting married with their own kids as the show will now focus on Doug’s kids, the series tentatively titled Doug Kids. The concept is still in early development so we likely won’t be hearing much from for awhile.

Doug ran from August 11, 1991 to June 26, 1999 and focuses on the early adolescent life and zany hijinks of its title character, Douglas “Doug” Funnie, who experiences common predicaments while attending school in his new hometown of Bluffington. Doug narrates each story in his journal, and the show incorporates many imagination sequences. The series addresses numerous topics, including trying to fit in, platonic and romantic relationships, self-esteem, bullying, and rumors. Many episodes center on Doug’s attempts to impress his classmate and crush, Patti Mayonnaise.

The show ran for 4 seasons on Nickelodeon, the studio opted not to renew for a fifth season. Disney would acquire Jinkins’ Jumbo Pictures and green-lit a 26-episode fifth season. Jinkins made several creative changes during this time. The show moved to ABC’s Saturday morning lineup, is was co-produced by Walt Disney Television Animation, and was been renewed for two additional seasons.

Doug became a top-rated show, inspiring various books, merchandise, a live musical stage show, and a theatrical feature, Doug’s 1st Movie, released as the series’ conclusion in 1999.

