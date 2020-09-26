Popular Frozen Sing-Along Coming Back to Disney’s Hollywood Studio

Disney just announced that the popular live show “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” will be returning to Disney Hollywood Studio at the Walt Disney World resort starting Monday October 5th. The show has been a fan favorite and staple in the park for the past six years.

This live show stars Erik and Aria, Historians of Arendelle, as they retell their wacky and entertaining unique story of their Kingdom. Everyone’s favorites, Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff, make guest appearances and the show is full of sing-along moments from the award winning hit movie.

During the early stages of Disney’s safe and healthy phased reopening, many live shows remained on hold. With the early success Disney saw at the end of the summer, with no COVID-19 outbreaks linked to Disney Parks, some live elements are starting to reappear.

Read: Huge Tokyo Disneyland Expansion Opens This Monday

Along with the Frozen Sing-Along, Disney’s Hollywood Studio has also been providing guests with special pop-up motorcades that can appear at any moment on Hollywood Boulevard. These include the Mickey and Friends Motorcade with Minnie, Pluto, and Chip and Dale. Also look for the Pixar Pals Motorcade with your favorites from the Incredibles and Toy Story dancing along with the Green Army Drum Corps. And, of course, Disney’s Junior Stars Motorcade with TV friends Fancy Nancy, Doc McStuffins, and Vampirina.

It has been so exciting to watch The Walt Disney World Resort return after the temporary closure this spring. The return of the Frozen sing-along with the continued energy from the pop-up motorcades will guarantee your return trip to the park will be memorable and fun.