Huge Tokyo Disneyland Expansion Opens This Monday

Massive Tokyo Disneyland expansion brings two new rides, new shops, snacks, and a fashionable meet and greet.

While Disneyland fans in the United States wait for news about Anaheim’s reopening, Disneyland fans in Tokyo are just days away from a massive expansion. On Monday, September 28th, Tokyo Disneyland will be opening its largest expansion in the park’s history. The 12 acre expansion will include new rides and attractions in Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Toontown. This has been a project three years in the making and the results are mind-blowing.

Tokyo Disneyland’s World Bazaar – Their version of Main Street

Read: Disney’s Grand Floridian Society Orchestra to Play Their Final Show After 32 Years

NEW FANTASYLAND: This will include Belle’s Village, a richly themed land full of shops that will make guests feel they are in the opening scenes of the 1991 groundbreaking musical film, Beauty and the Beast.

The area also includes the stunning Beauty and the Beast castle that towers over the land. This castle works as an entrance to the much anticipated new dark ride “Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast.” The ride is eight-minutes long and includes some of Disney’s most complex audio-animatronics. Disney’s description of the ride asks riders to “Board magical cups that seem to dance through this enchanting story.” This new ride has set the bar high for upcoming theme park attractions.

TOMORROWLAND: Tokyo Disneyland will become home to the first ride based off of the 2014 smash hit Big Hero 6. The ride is called “The Happy Ride with Baymax.” Disney’s ride description: “Nursebots pull vehicles that whirl you around in unexpected ways.” The ride seems similar to the ride system used for Disney’s California Adventure’s Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree. The music will make the entire ride upbeat and joyful.

Big Hero 6 will not just be represented with this new ride, it also gets some love in the food department. According to Disney you will find new delectable delights at The Big Pop, a specialist popcorn shop. If there is one thing that Disney Parks knows, that is delicious popcorn. I cannot wait to see (and taste) these new treats.

TOONTOWN: Get ready for a new meet and greet opportunity with international fashion designer Minnie Mouse at Minnie’s Style in Toowntown. Disney describes this new opportunity thusly “Minnie Mouse, as a fashion designer, will greet guests wearing her latest design. Visit her office and pass through the workroom, then enter the photo studio for a photo with Minnie!” I for one cannot wait to see what new fashions Minnie has to show off.

It is very exciting to see this massive expansion at the beautiful Tokyo Disneyland. Disney has done a fantastic job with their phased reopening, keeping the guests safe while they bring joy and magic to an appreciative public. If this is any indication of the future expansion of other Disney Parks, I think the future looks very bright for Disney theme park fans.