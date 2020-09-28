New Character Breakdowns Revealed For ‘Ms. Marvel’ Series

Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel has begun the casting process. Some industry insiders have confirmed the titular role has already been cast (something we’ve also heard), now it looks like casting for Kamala Khan’s family has begun.

The Direct has obtained some character breakdowns for the series, which you can see below:

Sheikh: Male, 50-70s, Middle Eastern, he’s the Sheikh at the local Mosque. Warm, kind and understanding, he’s always there to lend an ear.

Fariha: Female, 30s, Sudanese, smart and intimidating. She is willing to do whatever it takes to get what she wants, no matter what (or who) gets in her way.

Aadam: Female, 30s, Sudanese, smart and intimidating. She is willing to do whatever it takes to get what she wants, no matter what (or who) gets in her way.

Auntie Ruby: Female, Pakistani, 50s-70s, vibrant, spirited and animated. She’s always in the know and never at a loss for words.

Read: Madame Masque Rumored For ‘Hawkeye’ Disney+ Series

The series will be directed by Bad Boys For Life directing duo Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Pakistani Oscar Winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Freedom Fighters) and Meera Menon (The Punisher). Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeralwriter, Brisha K. Ali is on board the series’ as a writer and the showrunner.

The series will center on Marvel’s first Muslim superhero to star in her own comic book title. Ms. Marvel as a comic and heroine has existed since 1976, with the character Carol Danvers using the name for her crime-fighting escapades. The latest incarnation, and the one the show will be focusing on, is a teenager named Kamela Khan. Khan broke ground by becoming Marvel’s first Muslim character to be lead her own comics title. Her identity as a Pakistani American, living in a religious family in New Jersey whilst trying to find her own way, have been a major focus of the stories. Her powers have been described as polymorphous, meaning she has the ability to stretch and change her shape.

It is still unclear when the series will debut on Disney+, but we do know the character will appear on the big screen in an unknown project, which is very likely Captain Marvel 2, tentatively scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.