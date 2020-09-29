Disney+ Debuts Trailer and Poster For Docuseries ‘Marvel’s 616’

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer and poster for its upcoming original documentary series Marvel’s 616, streaming on the service November 20. The eight-episode anthology series gives viewers a deeper look into the creative world of Marvel.

Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators, and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

Marvel’s 616 is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club. The series is executive produced by Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Sarah Amos, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Stephen Wacker for Marvel; and Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb for Supper Club.