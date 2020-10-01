Developing: Disneyland Opening Guidelines Releasing This Week

This is a developing story…

The Disneyland Resort has been closed since March

A spokesperson for California’s Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed theme park opening guidelines will be released this week. The announcement will certainly be followed by a reopening date from Disney for the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Due to California’s more cautious stance on reopening, the guidelines are excepted to provide for a slow and multi-phased approach. Disney has confirmed that it is prepared to reopen now and have been awaiting these guidelines from the state.

The DisInsider will be watching closely for further details and will report them as soon as they are available.