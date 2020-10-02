Jamie Foxx Confirms Electro Casting and Teases New Look

Yesterday, the wildest news of the year was revealed, as The Hollywood Reporter reported that Jamie Foxx, who played Spider-Man villain Electro in the Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man 2, would be returning to the role, this time in the Tom Holland-led untitled third Spider-Man film.

Today, Foxx took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to confirm his involvement in the project. He shared a little statement teasing that his new Electro would not look the same as his 2014 version, possibly a more comic accurate look for the new film.

“Tell Spidey let’s run it back!… super excited to part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment… can t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!! #swipeleft“

Foxx posted this on his Insta pic.twitter.com/ngaCQ0t7Is — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 2, 2020

Another thing that Foxx shared that has had fans confused, yet giddy, is a picture of fan art that has his Electro with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland’s big-screen versions of Spider-Man. Obviously, the image could mean nothing but the thought of a live-action spider-verse becomes more likely with Foxx once again playing Electro.

Production on the project is expected to kick off in the next couple of months at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, which means Tom Holland would have to juggle filming multiple projects as he is currently filming Uncharted, also for Sony Pictures, which they hope wraps soon.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home screenwriters Erik Sommars and Chris McKenna are returning to write the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing. The majority of the cast is expected to return including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. It is unknown if Jake Gyllenhaal will return as Quentin Beck aka Mysterio.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ untitled Spider-Man film is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.